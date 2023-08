One of the biblical scenes created by the ladies of Clun

Members of the parish church in Clun decided to recreate the biblical scenes during lockdown in 2020.

The work, called 'Bible Yarns' features 16 stories which were displayed at their local church to "great success".

Other churches have now shown an interest and Bible Yarns is set for exhibition at Stokesay Church near Craven Arms from August 24 until September 5.