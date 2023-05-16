Fire crews deal with elderly man's smoking cooker

Two fire engines were sent to the incident in Broome Road, Craven Arms last night shortly before 7pm. The man was safe and well, and fire crews dealt with the fire and made precautionary checks to make sure the kitchen was left safe.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 6.57pm on Monday, May 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Craven Arms.
"This incident was caused by cooking appliance that was smoking. Crews extinguished the fire."
The fire engines were sent from Craven Arms station.