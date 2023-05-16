Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews deal with elderly man's smoking cooker

By Nick HumphreysCraven ArmsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Firefighters were called out after an elderly man's cooker was smoking.

Two fire engines were sent to the incident in Broome Road, Craven Arms last night shortly before 7pm. The man was safe and well, and fire crews dealt with the fire and made precautionary checks to make sure the kitchen was left safe.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 6.57pm on Monday, May 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Craven Arms.

"This incident was caused by cooking appliance that was smoking. Crews extinguished the fire."

The fire engines were sent from Craven Arms station.

Craven Arms
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News