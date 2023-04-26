Notification Settings

Crews battle chimney fire in rural Shropshire hamlet for almost two hours

By Megan Jones

Firefighters in south Shropshire were battling a chimney fire for almost two hours on Tuesday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of the chimney fire at around 3.50pm in Peaton, near Diddlebury.

One appliance was sent from Craven Arms to deal with the blaze, and worked at the scene until around 5.45pm.

Firefighters remained on the scene at around 7pm, with a spokesperson from the fire service saying that crews would be performing a re-inspection later in the evening.

The parish of Diddlebury has seen an influx of firefighters in recent weeks, with two fires being reported in under two hours on April 17.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

