Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a report of a car fire in Diddlebury, near Craven Arms, just after 5pm on Sunday.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Craven Arms to the small village to tackle the fire.

On arrival, the crew found the saloon completely immersed in the blaze.