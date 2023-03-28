Couple celebrating their 70th anniversary say the secret to a long marriage is to work at life together

Vin and Phyllis Wardman with their son and daughter Patsy and Neil

Vincent "Vin" Wardman, aged 90, who was born in Lydbury North, was doing National Service based at Donnington when he met Phyllis, who worked at Church Stretton Laundry packing clothes.

They were married at Hopesay Church on March 28, 1953 and held their wedding reception at Aston-on-Clun Village Hall where they first met during a dance the previous year.

Now living in Craven Arms, the couple went on to have a son and daughter and their extended family now includes one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

During his working life Vin was a lorry driver, a coal-man and then went as a plate-layer on the railways.

He recalls that at that time he earned a wage of £6 and 4 shillings each week.

After 20 years he then went to work at a chicken factory and for several years as an antique dealer in Ludlow.

Phyllis also worked as a domestic help and later in a grocery shop in Craven Arms.

Although the hall in which they married was demolished they both remember that they enjoyed good weather on their wedding day.

During their life together they went on several cruises and these included travelling to Russia and Norway among other destinations.

They were particularly thrilled to have travelled on the Queen Elizabeth II liner.

Vin said: "We enjoyed four or five cruises and really enjoyed these trips and travelling together.

"We are now taking life easy."

He joked and said that he believed "the recipe for a long and happy married life was having a row every day".

"It is important to talk to each other," he added.

Phyllis said that she felt the secret was down to "helping one another and just working together".