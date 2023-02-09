Julie Shaw and Sharon Demos are getting ready to take part in Severn Hospice's charity fire walk.

Sharon Demos, a 40-year-old company secretary, from Craven Arms, and Julie Shaw, from Bromlow, who is the 56-year-old assistant manager for Severn Hospice, have joined forces to take on the challenge being staged on February 25 at the Albrighton Hall Hotel.

Both women have said that they had never previously contemplating taking part in such a challenge.

Sharon, a mother-of-two, said: "I have previously raised funds by holding coffee mornings and have taken part in a half-marathon for the British Legion Poppy Appeal and collected money for other charities but never considered walking over hot coals.

"I think that we will be among many people taking part but I am not quite sure what to expect.

"I was in the Severn Hospice shop in Church Stretton when I saw the notice being put up to advertise the event and said that I thought I would enter.

"When Julie, the assistant manager of the shop in Craven Arms, heard that I was going to do it she suggested that we should take part in it together."

Mother-of-four Julie said: "I thought it was advertising just a walk otherwise I might have thought twice about taking part."

The two women have not set any target for their fundraising.

Sharon said: "I have set up a justgiving page and people can also pick up sponsor forms at the Severn Hospice shop.

"We just hope to raise as much as possible."

Jess Druce, from the Severn Hospice's fundraising team, said: "Julie and Sharon really will be stepping it up for us when they take part in our Fire Walk event.

""They will be facing their fears when they walk on the red-hot coals which will be burning at more than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but we know that they can do it.

"Fire walking dates back to the Iron Age and originated in India and China and cultures across the globe use it as a rite of passage, as a test of strength and courage, and in religion as a test of faith."

"Julie, who is the assistant manager of one of our shops, knows how important fundraising is for us.

"We have to raise £2 for every £3 that we spend on care, and it is thanks to her and Sharon and supporters like them that we can provide vital care to so many local people.