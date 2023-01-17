Emergency services rush to car and motorbike crash near Craven Arms

Fire crews from Bishop's Castle, Craven Arms and Wellington are at the scene with reports of a 'person trapped' following the collision.
Emergency services rushed to the A489 near Craven Arms following a car and motorcycle crash.
