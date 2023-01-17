Notification Settings

Emergency services rush to car and motorbike crash near Craven Arms

By Emma Walker Craven ArmsPublished:

Emergency services rushed to the A489 near Craven Arms following a car and motorcycle crash.

Fire crews from Bishop's Castle, Craven Arms and Wellington are at the scene with reports of a 'person trapped' following the collision.

It happened at around 7.20am with traffic building in the area of Horderley.

More to follow.

By Emma Walker

