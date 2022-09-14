Two people taken to hospital after crash involving car and van on A49

The A49 was closed southbound between the B4371 for Church Stretton and the B4368 at Craven Arms after the accident which happened around 9am.

Traffic queued around the Shrewsbury Road and a diversion route was put in place before the road re-opened at around 11am.

Fire crews, ambulance and police crews attended the scene and a female was cut free from one of the vehicles.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and van on the A489 in Craven Arms at 8.57am, two ambulances attended the scene.