Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two people taken to hospital after crash involving car and van on A49

By Paul JenkinsCraven ArmsPublished:

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a van near Craven Arms this morning.

The A49 was closed southbound between the B4371 for Church Stretton and the B4368 at Craven Arms after the accident which happened around 9am.

Traffic queued around the Shrewsbury Road and a diversion route was put in place before the road re-opened at around 11am.

Fire crews, ambulance and police crews attended the scene and a female was cut free from one of the vehicles.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and van on the A489 in Craven Arms at 8.57am, two ambulances attended the scene.

"We treated a woman, the driver of the car, for potentially serious injuries whilst the driver of the van, a man, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious. Both patients were then taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment."

Craven Arms
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News