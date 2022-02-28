End of an ale era as Wood's Brewery closes citing 'unfavourable conditions'

The award-winning Wood Brewery, based in Wistanstow, Craven Arms, was created in 1980 and became one of the best known in the county.

Its closure has been confirmed by a message on the company's answering machine.

A sad-sounding message says that the company's demise was "forced" on to it due to "unfavourable trading conditions."

The recorded message apologises for not being able to answer - but it points out that the brewery pub, the Plough Inn, remains open and trading.

In a response on its Facebook page the Shrewsbury & West Shropshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) said "it is a sad day for brewing in West Shropshire".

"We are sad to write that the reports of Wood Brewery having closed appear to be true," they said on Monday.

"This is a sad day for brewing in West Shropshire, which has suffered a number of closures of small and micro breweries in recent years.

"Wood's is on a different scale, though and shows how much we need the Government to take action to protect and support small and regional brewers.

"We wish everyone who was involved in Wood's the very best in the future."