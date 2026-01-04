Organic farmers plan expansion of award-winning Shropshire holiday park on Welsh border

The owners of Black Hall, an organic farm and holiday park near Knighton, have asked Shropshire Council for permission to install six shepherd's huts on the site to be used as holiday lets.

The farm has been a "successful holiday destination" for around 20 years, after the farmers sought to diversify their income in the early 2000s.

"We were looking for a diversified income separate from agriculture to help support our five children," the latest planning application stated, adding that local farming had been "devastated" in 2001 by the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

Black Hall, an organic farm and holiday park on the Welsh border near Knighton. Photo: Google

Over the next two decades, the family installed 15 luxury residential log cabins and lodges, and a large building featuring a swimming pool, sauna and steam room.

The application continued: "Many awards under our belt from Hoseasons, including Best in Britain 2017 and Best Small Lodge Park in Heart of England 2019.

"We thrive to keep our family business a success. Many guests don’t realise that all the lodges are built on what was and very much still is a running organic farm."

If approved, the latest proposal would see six shepherd's huts installed on a one-acre patch of agricultural land between existing lodges.

Each of the huts would have its own bathroom, bedroom and kitchen facilities and feature a parking area directly outside.

Documents, submitted by Clun-based Inklines Ltd on behalf of the family, said: "The proposal has been considered to be a good investment and a further extension of the existing holiday park."

The full application, which is open for public consultation until January 12, is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal (reference number 25/04671/FUL).