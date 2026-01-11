Three chainsaws and an auger were among the items stolen from the farm just outside Cleobury Mortimer.

Police Community Support Officer for Cleobury and Highley Jacqueline Fletcher said the incident took place earlier this week.

She has urged anyone with information about the thefts to get in touch.

She said: "We are appealing to the Cleobury Mortimer community for any information following a burglary at a farm on the A4117 Station Road end.

"The burglary took place between 6pm on January 5 and 7am on January 6.

"Items stolen were a petrol hole auger, a petrol post knocker, three chainsaws, and a selection of hand tools.

"Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help enquiries?

"Please get in contact with the police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 00346_i_06012026."

People can also email PC Humphreys, the officer in charge of the investigation, at Charlie.humphreys@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.