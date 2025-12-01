New freshwater swimming pool features in regeneration and expansion plan for south Shropshire holiday park
Plans to "enhance and regenerate" a holiday park in south Shropshire have been revealed.
By Megan Jones
The owners of Lodge Coppice Holiday Park near Cleobury Mortimer have revealed plans to expand the site and improve facilities for visitors.
The site in the Wyre Forest has been used as a holiday caravan park since the early 2000s.
Now a planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council that would see four storage buildings demolished to make way for a new purpose-built reception and amenity building for guests.