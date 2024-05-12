Shropshire Star
Police 'take steps' to sort various issues out on the beat in Highley

Neighbourhood police got their 10,000 steps in easily when they seized an untaxed vehicle then made sure a vulnerable man had something to eat.

By David Tooley
Published

PC Nicholas Nolan and Senior PCSO Stephen Dunn-Brown said they had a busy morning while out on the beat around Highley on Friday .

PCSO Dunn-Brown said a vehicle was located without road tax. It was taken away by a recovery truck.

PCSO Dunn-Brown said: "This vehicle has now been seized and recovered from the location."

Another side of the community policing role also came to the fore when they were called to a vulnerable gent who is struggling financially. They say he had very little food in his property.

Picture: Shropshire Police

The officer said that Highley Food Bank were very kind and donated a food box for him which they delivered to his home address.

"Whilst doing this we walked about 10,000 steps," added the officer.

