Police 'take steps' to sort various issues out on the beat in Highley
Neighbourhood police got their 10,000 steps in easily when they seized an untaxed vehicle then made sure a vulnerable man had something to eat.
PC Nicholas Nolan and Senior PCSO Stephen Dunn-Brown said they had a busy morning while out on the beat around Highley on Friday .
PCSO Dunn-Brown said a vehicle was located without road tax. It was taken away by a recovery truck.
PCSO Dunn-Brown said: "This vehicle has now been seized and recovered from the location."
Another side of the community policing role also came to the fore when they were called to a vulnerable gent who is struggling financially. They say he had very little food in his property.
The officer said that Highley Food Bank were very kind and donated a food box for him which they delivered to his home address.
"Whilst doing this we walked about 10,000 steps," added the officer.