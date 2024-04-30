Vehicle seized in anti-social behaviour clampdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Following reports of abandoned Vehicles in Cleobury Mortimer, West Mercia Police said they seized the Mercedes for having no road tax.

The car seized in Cleobury Mortimer

Officers added that they were “working hard” to tackle the issue of anti-social behaviour in the two areas.

A spokesperson said: “If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact your local council or report this to us online. In an emergency, if you or your property are at risk or a crime is in progress call 999.”