The 13 most expensive postcodes to buy a house in Shropshire

Well, it turns out if you want to buy a property in DY14 Cleobury Mortimer, that will set you back an average of £447,333.

According to a new house prices report generated by Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery and based entirely on average house prices, that is the most expensive part of Shropshire.

Below you can see the top 13 areas, broken down by postcode.

Bridgnorth Lower (WV15)

£320,222

Shifnal (TF11)

£320,727

South Shrewsbury (SY3)

£324,988