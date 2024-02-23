Drink driver who crashed leaving 'debris all over the road' is handed road ban

Heidi Booth, aged 49, of Lower Street, Cleobury Mortimer, pleaded guilty to having 51mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on December 23, 2023 when she appeared at Telford Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Maggie Meakins told the court that Booth had been driving a red Honda Jazz at Bitterley. But she crashed at the Stoneylane junction with the A4117 Ludlow Road to Bitterley Lane just before midnight leaving the "road covered in debris."