Woman, 33, found dead at home in south Shropshire, inquest told

Samantha Hardisty, aged 33, was found unresponsive by her family at home in Barratts Orchard, Cleobury Mortimer last Tuesday, January 16.

An inquest into her death was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, and was told paramedics attended, but nothing could be done to save Ms Hardisty and she was pronounced dead.

Police attended and were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement surrounding her death. Ms Hardisty's body was identified by her father.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to April 23 this year.