Muller England has relocated its manufacturing operation from Cleobury Mortimer to its Wednesbury facility in the West Midlands.

The company cited the lack of "skilled resources in rural Shropshire" as a reason for the move.

A statement on the company's website said that the move would help it take "take advantage of skilled personnel, longer running hours and additional machining capacity."

It took the step after "sadness and soul searching" as it brings to an end an 80-year history in rural Shropshire.

The huge factory/warehouse is on the market with Towler Shaw Roberts in Shrewsbury and on Rightmove for £1.2 million.

A spokesperson for TSR said: "Muller England Limited’s substantial former premises in Cleobury Mortimer is on the market - with offers invited in the region of £1.2 million.

The property extends in total to approximately 36,345 sq ft and comprises a large manufacturing facility with integral offices, mezzanine storage and welfare facilities on a total site area of 2.03 acres (0.82 hectares).

The property benefits from a spacious secure yard with loading facilities and separate on-site car parking, offering 24 hour access.

Toby Shaw, a partner at Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “This is a significant property that occupies a convenient location fronting the main A4117 Ludlow Road, a short distance from Cleobury Mortimer town centre.

"The modern purpose-built premises lends itself to a range of industrial and commercial uses, or alternatively as a potential redevelopment opportunity, subject to planning, and we are anticipating a good level of interest from owner-occupiers, investors and developers.”

Contact Toby Shaw at TSR on (01743) 243900 for further details.

A listing on the Rightmove website say the warehouse comprises a clear span, steel portal-framed unit, benefitting from an internal eaves height of approximately 7.2m, with an internally-lined profile sheet roof incorporating translucent panels. The warehouse includes concrete flooring, with two roller shutter doors providing access to the external yard.

The offices have been fitted out to a modern standard, benefiting from carpeted flooring and double-glazed uPVC windows, and provide a useful mixture of open plan and private offices with a kitchenette facility.

The property also includes a welfare block, which provides male, female and disabled WC facilities to serve the offices; and separate works toilets (male and female), works canteen and locker room.

It includes a gravelled surfaced staff and visitor car park for approximately 20 cars, with an additional concrete/hardcore surfaced yard area serving the warehouse area.

The agents say the property lends itself to a range of industrial/commercial uses or alternatively as a potential redevelopment opportunity (subject to planning).

The property is set within a predominantly residential area, being accessed from the newly developed Betjeman Way, with a modern and purpose-built medical centre located adjacent to the east.