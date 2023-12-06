Shropshire brewery set to host festive community celebration

Hobsons Brewery in Cleobury Mortimer has organised a free to attend event on Wednesday, December 20, from 4pm to 9pm, as an opportunity to give back to the local community and unite some of the region's best food and drink businesses.

Confirmed attendees so far include Penrhos Spirits, Oldfields Cider, Shropshire Salumi, Mr T’s Pies, Broad Bean Deli, Mukaase Foods, Sweet Boxes Shropshire, and the team from Wild Street Kitchen, who will be onsite with their street food trailer serving venison burgers, loaded fries and more.

Guests will also be treated to a range of festive carols from Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass Band, and Father Christmas will also be in attendance for the first couple of hours for families with younger children.

The Hobsons Brewery Taproom bar will also be open serving up a range of real ales, craft keg beers, Oldfields cider, and more.

Hobsons founder Nick Davis, said: “We are all so excited to host our Christmas Fayre this year, and with Christmas fast approaching, we wanted to offer our amazing community the opportunity to drum up some festive spirit.

"We have some amazing local food and drink producers attending, and some first class entertainment planned."

A shop area will be open next to the bar with Hobsons’ full range of bottled beers, gift packs and merchandise on offer – including its 12 beers of Christmas advent calendar.

The advent calendar includes a range of real ale style beers and on Day 12, recipients can open up the calendar to find extra treats inside, including Hobsons socks, a limited edition pint glass, a wooden bottle opener or fridge magnet, and a recyclable pack of Hobsons playing cards.

"We are immensely proud of our Shropshire roots, and to host an event like this that celebrates not only Christmas, but the amazing businesses in our region, is a privilege," Nick added. "We are anticipating a really joyous occasion and can’t wait to get the beers pouring and the conversations flowing.”

The event is free to enter and there is limited parking available onsite. For more information, hobsons-brewery.co.uk/tap-room/