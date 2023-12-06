Community campaign to save border rural pub gets boost in House of Commons

Harriett Baldwin, the MP for West Worcestershire has raised the issue of the campaign to re-open the Bell Inn at Pensax, near Tenbury Wells and Cleobury Mortimer.

Ms Baldwin raised the issue on Monday when she said: "In addition to the amenities in Yorkshire and elsewhere in the north, there is a wonderful real ale pub called The Bell Inn at Pensax, in the north of the Malvern Hills.

"May I put on the record my strong endorsement of its bid to the community ownership fund?"

Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: "It sounds as if that particular inn, in the heart of Elgar country, is something behind which all of us on the Front Bench can rally.

"It sounds like an excellent candidate for the community ownership fund, which has seen scores of buildings taken back into public ownership by their communities for the benefit of all."

Pub campaigners are raising funds to buy the pub and is awaiting a result of an application to the Community Ownership Fund.

The campaign's website says pledges to buy it currently stand at £195,000 but they are still short of their target.