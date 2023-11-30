Fire service tackle chimney fire
The fire service used an aerial ladder platform to deal with a chimney fire.
The incident tool place in High Street, Cleobury Mortimer, with one crew sent from the town's fire station after a call at around 1pm.
They were at the scene for more than two and a half hours, due to a fire involving a log burner.
An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the crew had used the aerial ladder platform to get access to the chimney in an effort to put the fire out.