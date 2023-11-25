Fire and police called after car overturns in hedgerow
A car overturned and ended up in a hedgerow near to Cleobury Mortimer.
By Emma Walker
Fire crews and police were called out to Mawley at around 11pm on Friday.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Cleobury Mortimer.
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer.
One vehicle had come to rest on its side in hedgerow, fire service personnel have made vehicle safe."