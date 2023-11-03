Two successful fundraisers for Royal British Legion branch as it gears up to remember the fallen

Cleobury Mortimer Royal British Legion raised £500 for this year's Poppy Appeal from a Poppy Concert at Cleobury’s Parish Hall on Friday, October 20.

The Koswecans Ukulele Band have been to Cleobury before, but the audience one of the largest in recent years.

Their extensive repertoire ranged from Sweet Valentine, through numbers such as Elvis Presley’s Return to Sender, Sweet Georgia Brown and even a token Gorge Formby number - Leaning on a Lamp Post.

A spokesperson for the RBL branch said the entertainment was certainly appreciated, but there was also a more serious aim to the evening, which was to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

"This was also a success as the Appeal will benefit by over £500. Our thanks to all concerned!"

Before then, in September the branch held its Annual Harvest Auction, and a great variety of local produce was on offer, augmented by a broad range of vouchers for local services, including restaurants.

The spokesperson said: "Although the turn-out was on the low side, Jim Hulme found buyers for virtually every one of the well over a hundred lots, generating over £1,000 for branch funds. We are most grateful to all donors and bidders."

The branch’s next events are an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial on Saturday November 11, and the Remembrance Parade on Sunday, November 12. For the latter the main road through the town will be closed.

The branch says it always welcomes new members and anyone wishing to join should phone 01299 270110 for a membership form