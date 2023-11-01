Meet Dolph, aged six, defending the Earth against recycled aliens at Halloween

Some 14 households in Cleobury Mortimer took the time to create Halloween displays for a trail where residents paid for a map and were then able to vote for their favourite.

Dolph Leigh-Perry, a six year old defender of the earth, is pictured with the public vote winner The Alien Invasion display at his home in Grove Meadow.

Dolph's mum, Tabatha Leigh Perry, said: "We try to make our displays out of materials that would have otherwise gone to the skip.

"I ask for things I need on Facebook - our UFO was an old parasol and the test tube some old foam.

"I try to recycle as much as I can year after year. I work full time so I have to pull some late nights to make it all - but it’s so worth it to see the children’s reactions. Dolph thinks it's wonderful.

"I also had a lady write to me on Facebook to say she brought her mum with Alzheimer’s to see it and she remembered our Christmas light display - we do a big light display for Christmas too - which was just heart warming."

The winners of the trail public vote were announced on the Friends' Facebook page. A live witch in Hartmann Close and dancing skeletons at Pinkham Mill also won the second and third prizes respectively.

A PayPal account has been set up for anyone who wants to donate at PayPal.me/friendsofcmps or people can get in touch on Facebook.