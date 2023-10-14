Firefighters use cutters in rescue after car crashes into Shropshire house

By Emma Walker

Firefighters rushed to help a person trapped after a car crashed into a house in Shropshire.

The incident happened in Cleobury Meadows in Cleobury Mortimer at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

Crews used cutters to release the person trapped.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 3.30pm on Saturday, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Cleobury Mortimer.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Ludlow and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Car in collision with house, one person released using Holmatro cutters."

