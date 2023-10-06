Emergency crews rushed to 'hazardous substances' incident near Shropshire border

By David TooleyCleobury MortimerPublished:

Emergency services have been scrambled to an incident on the Shropshire border involving 'hazardous substances'.

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Fire fighters were scrambled from Herefordshire & Worcestershire Fire Service to Kinlet Road, in Far Forest, to an incident classified as 'hazardous substances'.

A crew from the Shropshire Fire Service station at Cleobury Mortimer was scrambled to help their colleagues across the border at 10.45am on Friday (6).

West Mercia Police has closed Station Road, Far Forest and Kinlet Road, just north of the bridge, they say 'due to an obstruction.'

Cleobury Mortimer fire crew sent their incident stop message at 11.48am.

Hereford & Worcester Fire Service has been asked for more information.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

