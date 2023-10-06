Advice drop-in events arranged for Shropshire towns

Karen Rawlings from Age UK will be at the drop ins

The sessions in venues in Albrighton and Cleobury Mortimer are organised by Shropshire Council and will provide help and expert advice over a cup of coffee.

Topics that can be discussed with various organisations include housing support, children’s health and wellbeing, healthy living, getting older, family life, help with drug and alcohol problems, fire service support, public health nursing, dementia, domestic abuse support and financial advice.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin will be among the organisations taking part in several of the drop-ins with the local charity’s service development officer Karen Rawlings attending.

At Albrighton, events will take place at Albrighton Library in Station Road, from 9.30am to 12.30pm on October 17, November 21, December 19, and then next year on January 16 and February 20.