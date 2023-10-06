£10,000 could buy you a beautiful slice of south Shropshire

Picture: Halls/Rightmove

The 0.28 acre slice of Clee Hill will be up at auction later this month for a guide price of £10,000.

It is on the market with Halls and Rightmove and is described as having panoramic views over south Shropshire, north Worcestershire, and north Herefordshire. The only access is currently on foot via the common.

They add: "There is no current vehicular access track to the land via the common, and access is currently on foot."

They add it is a "rare opportunity to purchase 0.28 acres of Clee Hill Common located to the north of the hamlet of Doddington, Hopton Wafers".

"The land is enclosed by stone wall, and stock fence with corrugated tin building. The site is a former gathering/shelter area on the common," they say.

The agents say viewing can be done "at any time with a set of the sales particulars in daylight hours".

The sale will be by public auction at Halls Holdings House, Bowmen Way, Battlefield, Shrewsbury SY4 3DR, at 3pm on Friday, October 20.