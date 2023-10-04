Fire crews from across county sent to huge barn fire involving '300 tonnes of hay'

By David TooleyCleobury Mortimer

Fire crews from across south Shropshire were scrambled to a barn fire involving an estimated 300 tonnes of hay in the early hours of the morning.

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Up to six fire engines and other support units were sent to Milson, near Cleobury Mortimer at 4.42am on Wednesday .

The incident has since been scaled back but three fire engines remained on the scene as of 8.13am. The cause is unknown at this stage

Crews were initially sent from Bishop's Castle, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, Newport, Telford and Tweedale. They included an incident command unit, a light light pumping unit, a water carrier and the welfare unit.

Operations and safety officers were in attendance.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident is being scaled down and three crews remain on the scene.

Although it was close to the south Shropshire border, no help was called from any other counties.

The spokesperson said police are aware of the incident but did not attend the scene.

Cleobury Mortimer
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Most Read

