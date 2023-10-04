Barn fire: Dramatic pictures of blaze in south Shropshire

The height of the blaze. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.

One of the pictures showed flames and twisted metal and another a scene of devastation with a barn without its roof, and piles of hay still ablaze.

Destruction caused by the fire. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled several crews from across the county to the blaze involving an estimated 300 tonnes of hay, at a site near Cleobury Mortimer, at 4.45am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Several crews from across the Service have been tackling a serious barn fire in Cleobury Mortimer since 4.45am today."

They expect to be at the site for some time.

The spokesperson added: "Firefighters are using two main jets and one hose reel jet to put out the fire.

