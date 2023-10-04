Barn fire: Dramatic pictures of blaze in south Shropshire

One of the pictures showed flames and twisted metal and another a scene of devastation with a barn without its roof, and piles of hay still ablaze.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled several crews from across the county to the blaze involving an estimated 300 tonnes of hay, at a site near Cleobury Mortimer, at 4.45am on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Several crews from across the Service have been tackling a serious barn fire in Cleobury Mortimer since 4.45am today."
They expect to be at the site for some time.
The spokesperson added: "Firefighters are using two main jets and one hose reel jet to put out the fire.
