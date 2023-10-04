Barn fire: Dramatic pictures of blaze in south Shropshire

By David Tooley

Fire crews have released dramatic pictures of a barn fire that broke out in South Shropshire the early hours of the morning.

The height of the blaze. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.
One of the pictures showed flames and twisted metal and another a scene of devastation with a barn without its roof, and piles of hay still ablaze.

Destruction caused by the fire. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled several crews from across the county to the blaze involving an estimated 300 tonnes of hay, at a site near Cleobury Mortimer, at 4.45am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Several crews from across the Service have been tackling a serious barn fire in Cleobury Mortimer since 4.45am today."

They expect to be at the site for some time.

The spokesperson added: "Firefighters are using two main jets and one hose reel jet to put out the fire.

"We expect to be at the scene for some time."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

