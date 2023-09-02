Fire crews called to blaze on first floor of home in south Shropshire

Fifth man accused of murdering delivery worker in Shrewsbury appears in court
Premium
Two fire crews were called out to deal with a blaze at a home this morning.
The incident took place at Lower Street in Cleobury Mortimer, with the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called at 9.17am.
An update from the service said that all people in the home had been accounted for.
They said that two crews were dispatched to the scene and found a fire on the first floor of the property.
The fire officers used four sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, and a covering jet to put the fire out.