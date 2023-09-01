Bank branch that closed despite local campaign is on the property market

Picture: G Herbert Banks Commercial/ Rightmove

Property agents are marketing the Lloyds Bank at High Street, Cleobury Mortimer, as a building to lease out although they will consider selling it at a guide price of £345,000.

The two storey double fronted property had been used as a retail bank for many years before the tills were closed for the last time in January.

Philip Dunne MP ouside the bank

It is currently laid out to include the bank retail area, two meeting rooms, the counter area and back office. There is a walk-in safe to the rear of the property and also access to the rear of the property and also access to a cellar.

The market town's council and Philip Dunne, MP for South Shropshire, had called on the bank executives to reconsider the closure.

Members of Cleobury Town Council and the MP actually met with the bank but they found there was no way back.

Members of The National Federation of SubPostmasters said although the move will be disappointing to Lloyds customers, alternative banking provision is available at post office branches both in the town and at Far Forest and Clows Top.

In a statement the federation said that Post Offices were now proving vital to retaining individual's and businesses' access to cash as banks continued to "desert the High Street in order to cut costs and increase profits".

They added: "Every Post Office plays a vital role within the heart of the local community. They provide a reliable and essential service which has continued at a high standard across the whole of the UK throughout the pandemic."