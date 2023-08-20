Finishing touches carried out on preliminary flood risk scheme in Bewdley town centre

The finishing touches for preliminary flood risk management work in Bewdley town centre is completed.

Temporary traffic lights at Riverside North junction Kidderminster Road near Bewdley Bridge have been removed to the relief of traders.

Posting on social media networks Worcestershire County Council Highways & Travel said: "Finishing touches underway to corner of Riverside North junction Kidderminster Road/Bewdley Bridge as preliminary work for

@EnvAgencyMids flood risk management scheme - Bewdley fully open for business."

The Government has pumped £6.2 million of growth funding into the Bewdley Left Bank Flood Risk Management scheme for the River Severn.

Stourport Road, which connects to the B4190 Kidderminster Road, has been closed in both directions between Kidderminster Road and Westbourne Street to allow for a temporary working platform to be constructed as well as the establishment of the main construction site.

The main road will be closed for around 18 to 22 months until the main construction phase is complete in 2025.

