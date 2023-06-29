Young champion cyclist from Romania took her own life in Shropshire - coroner concludes

Shirehall Shrewsbury

Zsuzsa Gyurka, aged 26, who normally lived in South Kensington, London, was found deceased in a bedroom at Mawley Hall, near Cleobury Mortimer, on March 9, 2023.

An inquest held on Thursday heard that the young woman had suffered from insomnia and depression and had made an attempt to take her own life.

She was described in court at the old courthouse, at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, as having an interest in nature, horseriding and snakes.

She had been an avid cyclist since her teens.

During the period 2010 to 2014 she won a number of high profile races and had been a national champion cyclist in Romania. She was ambitious and had left her homeland for first Switzerland before coming to the UK about three years ago.

But the inquest was told that she had isolated herself from her family and had said to them that she could manage her depression on her own.

She had told her mother and sister on Facebook messenger on March 3 that she did not wish to communicate with them.

Assistant coroner Heath Westerman said the alert was raised when Ms Gyurka, a guest at the hall, did not turn up for her usual cup of tea with Robert Metcalf, a security operative at the venue. She had been seen the day before but there were no concerns.

Sadly the young woman's body was found deceased in a bedroom after being unable to contact her on a mobile phone. A police investigation concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Westerman said: "I am satisfied that she did the act herself and that she intended to end her life.

"My conclusion, on the balance of probabilities, is suicide."