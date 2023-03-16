Shropshire brewery's Amazon venture success leads to national award recognition

Pictured are Charlie Farman, left, Hobsons marketing coordinator and on the right is Nick Davis, brewery founder

Hobsons Brewery in Cleobury Mortimer turned to the internet giant during the pandemic when the closure of pubs caused shockwaves which rocked the industry.

On Monday, December 19, 2022, it set a new record, selling 632 units in one day — exceeding the most units sold on the Hobsons website in 24 hours by a staggering 900 per cent.

The independent brewery's success saw it come away with the Commercial Achievement award at this year’s SIBA Business Awards in Liverpool yesterday . SIBA represents independent breweries across the country.

Hobsons founder Nick Davis said: “I am immensely proud of last night’s achievement and to be recognised on the national stage really highlights just how far we’ve come.

"The pandemic dealt an unprecedented hand for the brewing industry and thanks to the amazing team around me, we persevered and discovered new ways to get people drinking our beer. Without them, this achievement would not have been possible.”

Hobsons Brewery has grown to become a leading independent brewery at the forefront of sustainable technologies. Its green thinking saw it win the SIBA Green Business Award in 2010 and again in 2021.

Nick continued: “Events like BeerX are a real reminder of what a great industry we are part of, and as much as the award celebrated individual success, there was a real collective sense of celebration for the resilience and innovation shown across the brewing world. We are proud to be part of this community and look forward to another exciting year of doing what we do best!”

The awards organiser, SIBA (the Society of Independent Brewers), was established in 1980 to represent the interests of the growing number of independent breweries in Britain and currently represents more than 825 independent craft breweries. Its vision is to ‘deliver the future of British beer and become the voice of British brewing’.

Hobsons Brewery has been brewing a range of ales since 1993. It has a team of 22 and the online success saw it employ of five seasonal members of staff to assist with packaging during peak times.

Before the pandemic, Hobsons’ business model was 80 per cent sales in the on-trade and 20 per cent in the off-trade, but in 2020.

For more information on Hobsons Brewery visit: www.hobsons-brewery.co.uk/