Half term activities and cut price meals planned at cafe

Sisters Holly Underhill and Sophie Zytke at the Larch Barn where they will be offering half-term activities for youngsters

They will be organising activities for children as well as offering specially priced meals for youngsters to help parents cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Sophie Zytke, the 34-year-old owner of The Larch Barn, said: "As a mother-of-two children I know how costly things can be and decided to offer craft activities for children and hot meals costing £2.50 per child with a full-paying adult.

"The activities and meal deal will be on offer from February 17 to February 26 between 9.30am and 4pm.

"We will have a craft table where children will be able to make all sorts of things.

"The craft table will be in the main restaurant and there is also an outside play area.

"Parents will be able to watch and supervise their children while enjoying a hot meal.

"We have provided things in the past but, with the cost of living rising, I know how pricey things can be and am suggesting just a donation of £1 for the activities.

"We have an indoor seating capacity for 60 people so there is no need to book and families can just turn up on the day.

"My aim is to make this very child-led.

"As a parent I have booked one day out for myself and two children and that is costing £60.