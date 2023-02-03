Fire crews scrambled to Shropshire blazes in the open just days after big Church Stretton fire

Clee Hill. Picture: Google Maps

A crew from Cleobury Mortimer fire station was scrambled to Cornbrook, Clee Hill after fire-fighters were alerted to a fire in the open at 6.35pm on Friday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was 'deliberate' and involved discarded domestic furniture and rubbish."

Crews put out the flames in double quick time by using one hosereel jet and drag rakes and declared the danger over at 7.11pm.

On Tuesday fire-fighters were called to the Church Stretton area and were praised for their action in saving a local wildlife site.

At precisely the same time as fire-fighters were battling flames in the Clee Hill area, two crews from Telford Central were mobilised to Newport Road in Shifnal to another report of a fire in the open.

When they arrived they found a small fire near the motorway.

A spokesman for the county fire service said it has been an "intentional burn.

"Crews extinguished and gave advice to persons involved," said the spokesman after crews had used knapsacks, shovels, forks and brooms to put it out.