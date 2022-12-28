Notification Settings

Man seriously injured after car and motorbike crash near West Midland Safari Park

By Thomas Parkes

A man has been left seriously injured after a motorbike and a car crashed near West Midland Safari Park on Boxing Day.

The incident happened at the junction of the B4195 and the A456 in Blackstone, Bewdley, at 9.56am, near to the attraction.

An ambulance, paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor, critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were scrambled.

The motorbike rider, a man, was treated for serious injuries by ambulance staff before being conveyed by land ambulance – with critical care paramedics from the aircraft travelling with the crew – to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

The driver of the car, a woman, was assessed by crews at the scene before being taken to the same hospital for further treatment, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

