Two men seriously injured in late-night crash on south Shropshire road

The car crashed shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday

Emergency services were scrambled after reports came in of a single-vehicle crash on the A4117 near Cleobury Mortimer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car. There, they found a silver Vauxhall Corsa which had left the road.

A spokesman said: "On arrival we discovered two male patients, both of whom were treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Worcester Royal Hospital."

Witnesses sort for a serious collision on the A4117 nr Cleobury Mortimer at 23:45hrs 3rd December. Police incident:682-I-03122022. PC 558 Smith Roads policing Telford OPU OT88 pic.twitter.com/YEvU7jK7RX — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) December 4, 2022

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses and ask people to quote the incident number 682-I-03122022.