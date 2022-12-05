Notification Settings

Two men seriously injured in late-night crash on south Shropshire road

By David StubbingsCleobury MortimerPublished: Last Updated:

Two men have been taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries" after a crash on Saturday night.

The car crashed shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday

Emergency services were scrambled after reports came in of a single-vehicle crash on the A4117 near Cleobury Mortimer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car. There, they found a silver Vauxhall Corsa which had left the road.

A spokesman said: "On arrival we discovered two male patients, both of whom were treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Worcester Royal Hospital."

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses and ask people to quote the incident number 682-I-03122022.

West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

