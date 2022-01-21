SFRS assist with house fire in Kidderminster

Stock photo. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

One crew was scrambled from Cleobury Mortimer just before 4.30am on Friday, January 21, to attend a call in Orchard Close in Kidderminster.

We understand from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service that no fewer than eight calls were received about the fire.

The crew from Cleobury Mortimer joined two from Wyre Forest, and a fire officer, in tackling the blaze which had started in the loft of the house.