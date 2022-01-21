Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

SFRS assist with house fire in Kidderminster

By Andrew RevillCleobury MortimerPublished:

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has assisted in tackling a fire over the county border in Kidderminster.

Stock photo. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.
Stock photo. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

One crew was scrambled from Cleobury Mortimer just before 4.30am on Friday, January 21, to attend a call in Orchard Close in Kidderminster.

We understand from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service that no fewer than eight calls were received about the fire.

The crew from Cleobury Mortimer joined two from Wyre Forest, and a fire officer, in tackling the blaze which had started in the loft of the house.

Hereford and Worcester Fire Service confirmed that the fire was put out and the building made safe. They added that all people were accounted for, and one male was left in the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Cleobury Mortimer
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News