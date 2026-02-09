Emergency services called as car hits south Shropshire general store

The crash in Church Stretton occurred at around 11am, when the vehicle hit the general store Vine & Co, formerly hardware store Sandfords.

Staff at the shop said nobody inside was hurt by the crash, which caused some damage but the building remains "structurally sound".

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at around 11.20am.

Vine & Co, Church Stretton

A spokesperson said: "Crews have made the area safe using small tools and are clearing broken glass from area."

West Mercia Police said they also attended as did the ambulance service but there were "no injuries" in the incident.

"We received a call around 11:20am this morning (9 February) with a report of a car colliding with a property on Sandford Avenue in Church Stretton," said a spokesperson. "Thankfully, no injuries to report."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service said the male driver was discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of an RTC where a car had collided with a building on Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton at 11.18am on Monday. An ambulance and paramedic officer attended. The driver of the car, a man, was assessed and discharged on scene with no injuries."

