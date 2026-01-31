In pictures: Marathoners face tough climbs and wintry weather as trail running event returns to the Long Mynd

The Icing on the Cake marathon, half-marathon and 10K took place among spectacular scenery, with runners starting and finishing in the Carding Mill Valley.

Organised by How Hard Can It Be events, 98 runners were signed up to the event in total, with 30 of them taking part in the full marathon.

Jason Hewitt and Kieran Sangha from Bilston and Tettenhall at 'The Icing on the Cake' trail running event

Marathon winner, Julian Ayres, ran the 26-mile two-lap circuit in an incredible 3 hours and 47 minutes.

Organiser, Denzil Martin, said the annual event - now in its 15th year - is named after the snow-topped hills that greeted them the first time they came to scout out the course.

Medals for 'The Icing on the Cake' marathon and half-marathon event

How Hard Can It Be organises dozens of events annually including the summer-time version of the same course ran on Saturday, dubbed 'A Piece of Cake', which is held in July.