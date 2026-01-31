Church Stretton precept rising by over eight per cent - here's why

A full council meeting was held on January 27 where members discussed the budget for the 2026/27 financial year.

The Mayor of Church Stretton, Councillor Andy Munro (left) and the town clerk, Connor Furnival. Picture: LDRS

A report shows that the precept – the amount the authority receives from council tax – has been set at £679,887. This is an increase of 8.65 per cent, with a band D equivalent property paying £302 a year.

The Mayor of Church Stretton, Councillor Andy Munro, said the 49p a week increase is a lot lower than was set last year because.

At the time, 82 per cent of residents voted to increase their precept by 72p a week, which Cllr Munro said, allowed the town council to create funds to help protect the library and swimming pool.

“We could have sat down as a council and said, ‘this year’s budget is the same as last year’s’. We could easily have done that, but that would be a budget with no ambition,” said Cllr Munro.

“What we have here is a budget that actually contains resources and a number of important projects for the town.”

The budget shows that £20,000 has been set aside for the devolution of services, with £9,000 going towards town centre signage and regeneration.

Money will also go towards streetlight upgrades, CCTV installation, tree maintenance, looking after the tennis courts, and supporting youth services.

The budget setting process began last October, and the town council asked residents for feedback.

“There were 67 questions and required a great deal of administrative time to go through, but it was a necessary part of the process,” said the town clerk, Connor Furnival.

Councillor Graham Porter, who is part of the Public Realm Committee, added that members had to prioritise what was put in the budget, particularly for things it wants to do that Shropshire Council can’t.

“We’ve talked about grants, but getting one for £250,000 for a small affluent area like Church Stretton is not easy,” he said.

“Cemeteries and toilets – we will have to re-visit – but we think this is realistic for where we are today.”