Shropshire man admits to stealing more than £13,000 worth of jewellery during property surveys

37-year-old James Lancashire has been convicted of theft after more than £13,000-worth of jewellery was stolen from two houses in Staffordshire.

Lancashire, of Church Stretton, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday, January 20, where he admitted two counts of theft.

Staffordshire Police said that on Monday, May 20, 2024, Lancashire was working as an operator in the property industry when he carried out a survey of a home in Gentleshaw, near Rugeley.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was in the home whilst the survey was completed. Three days later, the victim realised that around £2,250-worth of jewellery, including a sovereign ring and a gold-plated watch, and a limited-edition coin commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s death, were missing.

Eight days later, Lancashire was booked to do a survey at a house in Maer in Newcastle-under-Lyme. The victim, a woman in her 50s, showed Lancashire around her home before letting him get on with the survey.

Whilst in her bedroom, Lancashire stole a platinum diamond ring, an engagement ring, a wedding ring and a Tag Diver’s watch, worth a total of around £11,000.

Following an investigation by the Rural Policing Team, Lancashire was arrested and the sovereign ring was located at a pawn shop in Telford and returned to the victim.

PC Daniel Marsh, of the Newcastle-under-Lyme local policing team (LPT) worked on the case. He said: “This was a complex investigation and thanks to the evidence gathered against Lancashire, he has now pleaded guilty in court.

“Lancashire was allowed into his victims’ homes as he should have been there for work, but instead he took advantage of them and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

“I hope this conviction shows we are committed to protecting residents and their property across Staffordshire.”

Lancashire is due to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, March 20.