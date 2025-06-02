Church Stretton dentist launches plan to expand NHS services in 'under-served' town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stretton Dental Practice has applied for a change of use to convert the upper floors of its existing building on Central Avenue, Church Stretton, to new treatment rooms.

If plans are approved, four new surgery rooms will be created on the first floor - along with a staff room, office and store room on the floor above.

Owner Bhandal Dental Surgeries says the expansion of the surgery will help address a shortage of NHS dental appointments in the Church Stretton area, which it says is currently "under-provided for".

Three new jobs will be created by the expansion, according to the planning application submitted to Shropshire Council.

Stretton Dental Practice on Central Avenue in Church Stretton. Photo: Google

No alterations are proposed to the outside of the Edwardian-era building as part of the application, although some internal changes will be required to create circulation areas within the building, according to a supporting statement submitted with the scheme.

"There is an under-provision of dental services in the town. Increasing the footprint of this already well-established and popular business will therefore expand and reinforce the availability of high-quality NHS dentistry for the residents of Church Stretton," it said.

"With underprovision of dental services in the area, many people in Shropshire are unable to see an NHS dentist and those losing out are the people who need it the most.

"Stretton Dental Practice is a long-standing successful practice and is much in demand."

The scheme will be decided by Shropshire Council following the end of the statutory consultation period next month.

The building was last extended five years ago, when two single-storey extensions were built at the rear of the premises to create an extra surgery for the practice, after council planners decided the changes were "small in scale" and would "add to existing medical care facilities in Church Stretton".

The current application can be viewed online on Shropshire Council's planning portal, reference 25/01683/FUL.