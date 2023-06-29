Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Farmer Phil's Festival to welcome more than 40 music acts

By Richard WilliamsChurch StrettonMusicPublished: Comments

A popular Shropshire music festival is set to make a return in August with some legends of rock and pop set to perform on stage.

Last year's music festival
Last year's music festival

Farmer Phil's Festival is set to rock the area around Gatten Farm in Ratlinghope from August 11-13.

Among the acts to appear on stage over the three-day event includes Californian rock act Creedance Clearwater Revival - famed for Fortunate Son, which was in the soundtrack to the movie Forest Gump, and Bad Moon Rising, included in the film An American Werewolf in London.

Farming favourites from the West Country, The Wurzels, are also set to close the festival, and Sandi Thom, famed for her hit song I Wish I Were A Punk Rocker, is also appearing among more than 40 acts.

The acts appearing at this year's music festival

The event, set in the Shropshire Hills is dog and children-friendly, with tickets, including camping, available for the three days from £90. Day tickets cost £55 for adults and £10 for children.

Along with the music acts, the festival will see free circus workshops for children on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, bouncy castles and food and beverages, including a licensed bar.

There will also be a free, family fun day on Thursday, open to everyone, that will include lots of fun activities for children,such as the Exotic Zoo from Telford who will be on stage showcasing their animals.

For tickets and more information visit facebook.com/farmerphilsfestival

Music
Entertainment
South Shropshire entertainment
Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News