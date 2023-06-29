Farmer Phil's Festival to welcome more than 40 music acts

Last year's music festival

Farmer Phil's Festival is set to rock the area around Gatten Farm in Ratlinghope from August 11-13.

Among the acts to appear on stage over the three-day event includes Californian rock act Creedance Clearwater Revival - famed for Fortunate Son, which was in the soundtrack to the movie Forest Gump, and Bad Moon Rising, included in the film An American Werewolf in London.

Farming favourites from the West Country, The Wurzels, are also set to close the festival, and Sandi Thom, famed for her hit song I Wish I Were A Punk Rocker, is also appearing among more than 40 acts.

The event, set in the Shropshire Hills is dog and children-friendly, with tickets, including camping, available for the three days from £90. Day tickets cost £55 for adults and £10 for children.

Along with the music acts, the festival will see free circus workshops for children on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, bouncy castles and food and beverages, including a licensed bar.

There will also be a free, family fun day on Thursday, open to everyone, that will include lots of fun activities for children,such as the Exotic Zoo from Telford who will be on stage showcasing their animals.