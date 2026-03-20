Fire crews called out to fallen power line in South Shropshire

One crew was called to Hardwick, near Bishop's Castle, at just after 7.30pm on Thursday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a road was closed in both directions until National Grid were able to attend to isolate the cable.

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews attended a report of a fallen powerline arcing and causing tree branches in the vicinity to smoulder.

"Fire service personnel closed the road in both directions until National Grid were able to attend to isolate the cable.

"The thermal imaging camera was used to ensure no lingering hotspots remained in the affected woodland. Fire service personnel left the matter in the hands of National Grid."