Bishop’s Castle Tennis Club offers free sessions for all ages
Do you fancy having a go at playing tennis? Want to test your rusty skills? Or would you just like to try out the club for size?
By contributor Jenny Olivant
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Last updated
Bishop's Castle Tennis Club offers free adult tennis sessions every Saturday in April, 10am -12 noon. All equipment is provided; comfortable sports shoes are required.
The club also hosts free Tennis Camps for ages 4+. All equipment is provided. This initiative is funded by the town council and the Dylan Price Foundation.
Bishop's Castle Tennis Club, Love Lane SY9 5DW