Councillor Tim Halford hit out at a decision which he said “wreaks of homophobia” by the church’s national assembly to formally abandon plans to deliver blessing ceremonies for same-sex couples in churches.

After 10 years of fierce debate, in 2023 the church said it would not support gay marriage, but instead consider church "blessings" for same sex couples.

However, the plans were abandoned last week, with the church citing theological and legal barriers when making the call.

General Synod did vote to continue to look into the issue in future, however, the move has not gone down well with many gay Christians, with concerns rife that many would abandon the church.

Now Bishop’s Castle councillor Mr Halford has left his local church's council.

Mr Halford who is openly gay and a town councillor, was also on the parochial church council of St John the Baptist Church in Bishop’s Castle.

He described it as a “black day” when the church made its decision, and told the Shropshire Star: “I think it’s a betrayal of many gay people. I don’t understand why the church is taking this stance.

“I’m not an every Sunday (churchgoer), but I go regularly. My brother was a church warden and so was my father.

“It seems to be very short-sighted.

“I may be gay but I have children and grandchildren. They cannot understand why I have anything to do with the church while it is so oppressive to gay people.”

He added: “It wreaks of homophobia. It is an extraordinary decision which younger people, who hold the key to the church’s very survival, will not understand.

“Many parishes are at risk and need to change to survive. This parish is working really hard to attract young people. It has an active youth club and the local football team put up the Christmas decorations in church.

“St John’s is an ‘inclusive’ church and the PCC is working hard to develop the church to become even more of a community hub.

“The objective is that our church, both pastoral and physical, will have a real future in this community.

“The town council here is receptive to ideas. I am one of three gay members (on the town council). It represents all parts of society.

“As a town, Bishop’s Castle is known for its tolerant, eccentric, welcoming and non-judgemental nature. The Synod’s decision, based on what appears to be extraordinary 19th century dogma, could undermine the goodwill and all the good work that is being done by thousands of volunteers.

“It is certainly not representative of the current values of the general community which the church needs to hold onto to survive

“This incredible act of unkindness and bigotry marks a really sad day for the Church of England.

He has written to Bishop Richard Jackson, Bishop of Hereford.

Bishop Richard Jackson

Mr Halford wrote: “I am a married gay man. With the decision taken by the Synod to back track on its move towards allowing gay blessings, the Church of England has shown its true colours.

“It confirms that the C of E ‘management’ is beholden to old testament values and not the teachings of love, inclusivity, acceptance and community, so well promoted in our church, that I associate with the new testament and modern Christianity.

“It would therefore be totally hypocritical for me to remain a formal member of the church establishment and member of the PCC.

“I suspect many of the thousands of gay members of the Church of England, both priests and laity, who give their time, experience and love to the church will be equally shocked by the extraordinary betrayal.

“It is clear that some religious tenets are observed by the C of E while others are ignored. Couples from other religious groups can have their marriages blessed in a Christian church but gay couples are barred.

“The Synod’s decision clearly indicates selective discrimination against the gay community.

“In the circumstances, maintaining a formal linked to the Church of England through the PCC would make me feel like a pacifist who invests in arms companies. It is not a reconcilable position.

“I would particularly like to thank all the other members of the PCC who have both welcomed me on board and been so supportive and understanding.

“Part of my role on the PCC was to provide a link between the PCC and the Bishop’s Castle Town Council through my position as an elected councillor. I still wish to continue to give any support I can and, if thought of value, would still be happy to attend PCC meetings, when appropriate and in an informal capacity.”

The Bishop of Hereford has been contacted for a comment.