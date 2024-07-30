Double yellow lines proposed for south Shropshire town centre - here's where

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two consultations are currently underway, that would see parking restrictions and a new road hump added to the town centre of Bishop's Castle.

Shropshire Council is currently proposing parking restrictions along Salop Street and the installation of several disabled parking bays in the town.

If the plans go forward, some of Salop Street will see double-yellow line or no waiting at any time restrictions in a bid to "improve road safety and visibility" at the road's junction with Station Street.

On the southern side of Salop Street, the restrictions will run for 36 metres in a north-westerly direction from the junction, to the commencement of the access for the Three Tuns Brewery.

On the northern side of the road, the restrictions will run for 54 metres from the junction to the existing single-yellow line restrictions.

Church Street, Bishop's Castle. Photo: Google

Disabled parking bays will also be installed outside number 9 on Market Square, outside the Town Hall on High Street, and outside the pharmacy on Church Street.

If approved, the six-metre long 'flat-top road hump' would be constructed outside number 30a on Church Street in the town.

According to the council's website, the hump will begin around six-metres north of the new give way lines at the road's junction with Station Street and Union Street.

Shropshire Council say the plans have been drawn up following a consultation with the Chief Officer of Police and hope the measures will "slow the travelling speeds of any approaching motorised vehicles" and "improve pedestrian movements and connectivity in the town centre".

Full details of the proposals may be viewed at Bishop’s Castle Library. Copies may also be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk or calling 0345 678 9006.

Those wanting to make representations, raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about the proposals are asked to email or write to Traffic Engineering Team, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6ND by August 16.